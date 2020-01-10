MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You don’t have to be glued to the news or listen to dozens of podcasts to know that the mood in Washington D.C. is tense these days.
Minnesota’s own congress members aren’t necessarily a major exception to that maxim either, but on Friday, they proved they can be united in the right cause.
A number of Minnesota’s congressional delegation — including Reps. Ilhan Omar, Betty McCollum, and Dean Phillips — posted photos on social media Friday showing them all united in support for the Vikings.
“We may not agree on everything, but we come together to root for the Vikings,” Omar said in her Instagram caption.
The Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday to make it to the NFC Championship round. One of those teams will face off against either the Green Bay Packers or the Seattle Seahawks to make it to the Super Bowl.
