CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Frank Vascellaro
Filed Under:Frank Vascellaro, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Oprah Winfrey, Stone Arch Bridge

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Oprah Winfrey, the media icon and former television host, is in the Twin Cities Friday ahead of her national tour stop in St. Paul.

She is traveling across the country for her “2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus” tour. It’s presented by WW, aka Weight Watchers Reimagined. The goal is to encourage self-improvement and to help people be all they were meant to be.

Oprah Winfrey with the Kwe Pack on the Stone Arch Bridge (credit: CBS)

Winfrey is planning to join local workout groups during her tour stops. Friday’s surprise was at the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis for the Kwe Pack, a running group of Native American women based on the Fond du Lac Reservation near Duluth.

WCCO’s Frank Vascellaro was invited to join Winfrey Friday afternoon. Watch the video above for their inspiring talk on the Mississippi River.

Tina Fey is joining Winfrey in her St. Paul tour stop, and the pair made a pilgrimage Friday to the Mary Tyler Moore statue on the Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis!

Frank Vascellaro

Comments