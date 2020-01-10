MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Oprah Winfrey, the media icon and former television host, is in the Twin Cities Friday ahead of her national tour stop in St. Paul.
She is traveling across the country for her “2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus” tour. It’s presented by WW, aka Weight Watchers Reimagined. The goal is to encourage self-improvement and to help people be all they were meant to be.
Winfrey is planning to join local workout groups during her tour stops. Friday’s surprise was at the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis for the Kwe Pack, a running group of Native American women based on the Fond du Lac Reservation near Duluth.
WCCO’s Frank Vascellaro was invited to join Winfrey Friday afternoon. Watch the video above for their inspiring talk on the Mississippi River.
Tina Fey is joining Winfrey in her St. Paul tour stop, and the pair made a pilgrimage Friday to the Mary Tyler Moore statue on the Nicollet Mall in downtown Minneapolis!
You better believe I was going to visit the Mary Tyler Moore statue when I touched down in Minnesota! Thank you for joining me, Tina Fey. Liz Lemon would’ve loved this. See y’all tomorrow for the WW 2020 Vision Tour, St. Paul #Oprahs2020VisionTour pic.twitter.com/BvrkQgiiSA
— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 10, 2020
