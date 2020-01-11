MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 15 thousand people packed into the Xcel Energy Center for Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 Vision Tour.
Oprah told the crowd it was all about improving the lives around her.
“I really just want to take what I know and offer it in kindness, in grace, and in blessings, so it can help others. So I am so glad that you are open to receive it , I want you to receive it,” Winfrey said.
And they received it with open arms. Janet Meier was one of the fans just waiting to hear her speech.
“We are feeling excited and motivated but we are really ready and really motivated for 2020,” Meier said.
Kat Freihammer has been a huge fan for a long time.
“I have been watching Oprah since 1986 when she started and I was a middle school student. And I would watch her after school and I watched her ever since,” Freihammer explained. “She does good for people and has a great heart, and she’s a decent human being. It’s amazing. It’s a dream come true to be here.”
