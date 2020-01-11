MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Worthington director of community development, planning, zoning and building Jason Brisson considers his city’s former Shopko building, situated where Interstate 90 meets Highway 59, one of the best retail spots in southwest Minnesota.

It’s been closed since last year, when Shopko, which sold everything from clothes to home goods and electronics, shuttered all of its remaining stores as part of a bankruptcy plan. In Minnesota, most were located in small towns outside the Twin Cities metro.

Given its spot, Brisson says he’s a little surprised the once-Worthington Shopko hasn’t been bought or rented already. But at nearly 67,000 square feet, the former building is a big space to fill. Even some of the country’s biggest retail chains, like Target, Walmart and Macy’s have looked to do more with less space as online shopping eats away at brick and mortar store profits.

“The building is larger than most tenants are looking for,” Brisson said. “It just seems like the whole industry is finding it tougher and tougher. Commercial brokers are having a tough time leasing out buildings of that size.”

Worthington is far from alone. In recent years, the closures of Herberger’s, Younkers, Sears, Kmart, Shopko and other big box retail stores have rippled across Greater Minnesota, leaving consumers with fewer shopping options and city officials trying to figure out what to do with the open space.

Some Minnesota cities are hoping to court new retailers, whether one or more, to fill their former Shopko spaces.

