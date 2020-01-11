Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities have identified the man shot and killed Friday afternoon just outside the campus of Rochester Community and Technical College.
The Rochester Police Department says 24-year-old Trevor Michael Boysen was fatally shot in an apartment parking lot on the 800 block of 21st Avenue Southeast.
Police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the shooting.
Police say neither Boysen nor the shooter are connected with the community college.
