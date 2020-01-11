CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:WCCO Saturday Morning


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This morning, Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak are gearing up for a fantastic weekend and a fantastic Vikings game. Here are links to everything they covered.

The Fillmore

Vikings Watch Party at Mystic Lake Casino

DeRusha Eats: Fig + Farro

MN DNR’s Winter Trails Day at Ft. Snelling State Park

Destination Winter Saint Paul: Wells Fargo Skating Rink at CHS Field

The Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show

Comments