Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This morning, Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak are gearing up for a fantastic weekend and a fantastic Vikings game. Here are links to everything they covered.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This morning, Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak are gearing up for a fantastic weekend and a fantastic Vikings game. Here are links to everything they covered.
Vikings Watch Party at Mystic Lake Casino
MN DNR’s Winter Trails Day at Ft. Snelling State Park
Destination Winter Saint Paul: Wells Fargo Skating Rink at CHS Field
You must log in to post a comment.