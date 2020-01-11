MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Eden Prairie woman has plead guilty to a count of theft-by-swindle for her connection to multiple falsified armed robbery incidents.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced the plea on Friday.
Yuridia Hernandez Linares, 36, plead guilty to orchestrating a plan for undocumented individuals to get U Visas, by faking armed robberies, for a price of $2,000.
According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez Linares would cut the individuals with a box cutter, to make it appear there was an armed robbery, and then they would report the incident to police. U Visas — which provide temporary protection from deportation —are considered for victims who cooperate with police or prosecutors.
In her guilty plea, Hernandez Linares agreed with the facts of the criminal complaint filed in November.
She is currently in custody, awaiting sentencing on January 30. She faces up to 10 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
