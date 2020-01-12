Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is hospitalized after an apartment fire Sunday evening in Eagan that investigators believe started on a stove top.
It happened at an apartment complex on the 3000 block of Golfview Drive, according to the Eagan Fire Department. Firefighters arrived to see smoke pouring out from a unit on the upper level of the three-story building.
One man was taken to the hospital as a precaution. Even though the fire was contained to just one unit, smoke damage impacted the second and third floors.
