MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 52-year-old White Bear Lake woman has been found guilty on multiple sex trafficking-related charges.
According to the Washington County Attorney’s Office, it took a county jury less than an hour to convict Shuxin Lan on the charges. The jury also found that her illegal operation resulted in multiple victims.
The complaint says the East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force (EMSTTF) began an investigation into a commercial sex operation that was occurring at a massage parlor in Woodbury owned by Lan. During the investigation, it was found out that Lan also owned a massage parlor in White Bear Lake.
After serving search warrants at both locations, law enforcement found “copious” amounts of evidence relating to prostitution. Law enforcement also recovered several victims at both locations.
“The fact that this brothel was active in two cities, in bustling shopping centers
open to the public, and in broad daylight is a testament of what these traffickers will do for money. Our office will continue to aggressively prosecute these cases to achieve justice for the victims with no voice,” county attorney Peter Orput said.
Lan has yet to be sentenced, but many of the prostitution charges have a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine.
