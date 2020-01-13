Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old Minneapolis woman, who is 9 months pregnant, lost control of a stolen vehicle and crashed Sunday evening.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2006 Chrysler Sebring driven by the 27-year-old woman was traveling westbound on Interstate 94 in Monticello Township when the vehicle lost control on a snow roadway and slid into the center median.
Authorities say the vehicle was stolen out of Brooklyn Park in December 2019. The woman was listed as the suspect.
The woman was then taken to an area hospital “as precautionary more than anything” due to stomach pain, the state patrol said.
A passenger in the vehicle, a 23-year-old Minneapolis man, was uninjured in the crash.
