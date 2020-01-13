MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Rice Lake man led police on a high speed chase through Wisconsin, causing damage to a squad car before his arrest Sunday.
A Barron County sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over the 43-year-old in the Village of Cameron just after 4 a.m. The Barron County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect refused to stop for the deputy and an ensuring chase reached speeds around 100 mph.
The chase went on for 13 miles until the suspect approached a section on Highway SS where police had deployed spike strips near the city of Chetek.
He then attempted to make a U-turn and collided with a deputy’s squad car.
At that time, police say the driver was taken into custody without further incident. A female passenger in his vehicle was released.
The suspect is now in custody at the Barron County Jail for fleeing an officer, driving after revocation, and two other arrest warrants. He’s expected to be formally charged later this week.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
