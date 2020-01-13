Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Morrison County say a man has been hospitalized after losing control of his snowmobile Friday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 3:25 p.m. to a report of a snowmobile accident on 30th Street, approximately 1.5 miles east of Upsala in Elmdale Township.
Officials say a 62-year-old Hancock man was traveling along the snowmobile trail when he lost control after crossing over 30th Street. The man was found unresponsive.
The 62-year-old was transported by Mayo Clinic ambulance to the St. Cloud hospital with unknown injuries.
