MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 27-year-old Sauk Centre man faces multiple charges accusing him of domestic assault and shooting at a SWAT vehicle containing police officers during a standoff Sunday.
According to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office, Ryan Kellen faces two felony counts of domestic assault and five counts of first-degree assault (using deadly force against a peace officer) in connection to the Jan. 12 incident.
A woman called 911 Sunday morning to report a domestic assault incident. Officers arrived at the home, and were informed a 9-year-old boy was inside, and that the father was making threatening comments.
A standoff then began, with the boy being safely released from the home at about noon.
At one point, police say the man fired one shot out of his home at a SWAT vehicle that had several officers inside. No one was hurt.
The standoff ended at about 2:20 p.m. with Kellen being taken into custody.
If convicted, Kellen could face up to five years in prison per domestic assault charge and at least 10 years in prison per assault charge.
You must log in to post a comment.