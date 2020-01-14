CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:College Football, President Trump, Vince Vaughn


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis-born actor Vince Vaughn is receiving a lot of backlash on social media after he was seen interacting with President Donald Trump.

The president attended the NCAA College Football National Championship game in New Orleans on Monday night. At the game, Trump and first lady Melania Trump were spotted having a conversation with Vaughn.

Vaughn, who is best known for movies like “Wedding Crashers,” “The Break-Up,” and “Dodgeball,” was born in Minneapolis, but grew up in Buffalo Grove, Illinois.

According to CBS News, “he is a libertarian and is friends with Rand Paul, who he supported in his presidential bids.”

Comments