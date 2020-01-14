MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Robbinsdale police officers caught up with a thief who is suspected of stealing from about 20 garages in the north metro.
Law enforcement was investigating a call about an open garage door around 2 a.m. on Tuesday when they encountered the suspect, according to Robbinsdale Police Cpt. Patrick Foley.
When the suspect was confronted by police, he took off and a short foot pursuit followed.
The suspect was able to get into a car and flee the scene, before crashing into a snowbank.
Then he abandoned the car and hid from officers in another garage. Police called for backup and eventually arrested the thief.
Their office reportedly received 15 burglary calls overnight, and they say they expect a few more to come in. A significant amount of stolen property was found inside of the suspect’s vehicle, which was also stolen.
Police are now working to return the stolen items to their owners.
