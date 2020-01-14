MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A procession is scheduled Tuesday afternoon to honor the life of Howard Lake Fire Chief Daryl ‘Taddy’ Drusch, who unexpectedly passed away early Monday morning.
Fire departments between Minneapolis and Howard Lake will be participating in the procession to return Chief Drusch to Howard Lake. The procession will be leaving Minneapolis at 2 p.m. and is expected to arrive in Howard Lake at 3 p.m.
Drusch, a 30-year-old veteran of Howard Lake Fire & Rescue, passed away early Monday morning from a suspected heart attack. Officials say he responded to an emergency call 12 hours prior.
Tuesday’s procession route will be from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minneapolis to the Swanson Peterson Funeral Home in Cokato. The procession will be led by a Howard Lake fire truck and a Howard Lake police squad.
Drusch is remembered as being a dedicated, strong leader; devoted husband and loving father. He leaves behind his wife, Julie, and a 15-year-old son, Taylor.
Final arrangements and memorials will be shared as they are made available.
