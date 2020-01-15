MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — About one in five Americans now use a fitness tracker or smart watch, according to the Pew Research Center. With the growing number comes several incentives to help keep users moving.

At Dick’s Sporting Goods, people can connect their Fitbit, Apple Watch or Garmin to the company’s app. It then rewards users three points per day for reaching various step or workout goals, through its ScoreCard loyalty program. Every 300 points warrants $10 off at the retailer.

Walgreens has a similar concept, giving points for exercising, weighing in, blood pressure and glucose readings, and other overall wellness activities. Every 1,000 points equates to $1 off, and users can bank them until they have as much as $50 off their purchase.

Some apps are not tied to a retailer, rather help users reach other goals.

Charity Miles links people to a charity of their choice, then donates money to that nonprofit for every mile of activity. However users must carry their smart phone with them for it to work, as it does not link with smart devices.

Qapital’s model is a little different, acting more as a financial planner. Users share specific goals with Qapital, such as saving for vacation. Then users set conditions, so for every time he or she hits their step goal, the smart watch will notify Qapital, which then moves however much money the user designated, from the checking to savings account.

Qapital costs $6-12 a month to unlock a membership that includes this service, and users have to go through their partner banks.