



The pastor of Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson, who was shot responding to a disturbance last week, says Matson is showing signs of improvement.

Pastor Caleb Hurley, the Matson family’s spokesperson, posted an update on Facebook Tuesday night.

“As many of you know, Arik has become stable and his condition is still critical,” Hurley said.

Matson was shot while responding to a call of a suspicious person in a neighborhood in Waseca on the evening of Jan. 6. The suspect, Tyler Janovsky, was shot by other officers at the scene. His injuries are not life threatening. Janovsky was charged Tuesday with three counts of attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer in connection to the incident.

READ MORE: Tyler Janovsky Charged With Shooting Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson

Hurley says doctors are having to stabilize treatment but added that Matson has been showing small improvements.

“There are times where Arik has been able to squeeze fingers as a reply, he’s been able to answer questions through a thumbs up or a squeeze,” Hurley explained.

The pastor says that while these changes are exciting, Matson still has a very long recovery ahead.

“Make no mistake, Arik is still in the woods and Arik still has a really long road ahead of him,” Hurley said. “Arik needs prayer, it’s a miracle he is still where he’s at, it’s a miracle he is alive at this point.”

Hurley added that Matson’s wife and family are very grateful for the continued support and prayers.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the Matson family.

WATCH: Hope Church’s Lead Pastor Kaleb Hurley gives an update on Officer Arik Matson