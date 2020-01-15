MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Snow plow drivers in northeastern Minnesota walked off the job Wednesday morning, just hours before snow was slated to fall on the state.
Union plow drivers in St. Louis County went on strike at 7 a.m. amid a contract dispute with the county over healthcare costs, paid time off and the ability for drivers to bid their own routes. Over the weekend, union drivers voted overwhelmingly to reject the county’s final offer.
In a statement Tuesday, a spokesperson for Teamsters 320 said the strike will affect all St. Louis County Public Work Buildings, around which there will on-going pickets.
The county says it has a plan in place to clear the roads using supervisors and staff from other departments. There are more than 3,000 miles of roadway in St. Louis County, the largest in the state in terms of size.
The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory in effect Wednesday morning for the southern edge of St. Louis County. A few inches of snow are expected to fall in the area, with more possible along the North Shore due to lake effect snow.
More snow is in the weekend forecast. Meteorologists say a strong storm system could dump more than six inches of snow on some areas between Friday and Saturday.
