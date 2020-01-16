MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in northern Minnesota say they are seeking to confirm the safety of a woman reported missing this week.
The Bemidji Police Department says 29-year-old Katrina Brooke Gulbranson was reported missing Tuesday by her relatives, who haven’t had contact with her since Jan. 8.
Police say investigators and relatives have been in sporadic contact with a woman they suspect is Gulbranson, who reports that she is fine. However, authorities are still urging Gulbranson to go to the nearest law enforcement agency to confirm her safety.
Investigators describe Gulbranson as standing 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds, with long brown hair and a scar under her left eyebrow. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a long gray shirt, jeans and black knee-high boots.
Anyone with information no Gulbranson’s whereabouts is asked to call Bemidji police at 218-333-9111.
