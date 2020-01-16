MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Gopher women’s basketball shooting guard Destiny Pitts announced on Twitter Thursday that she intends to leave the school.
The former Big Ten Freshman of the Year was suspended from play for the last two games, for what head coach Lindsay Whalen described as “conduct unbecoming to the team.”
In a tweet, Pitts claims she was suspended indefinitely for her body language in game.
I wish Coach Whalen and her staff nothing but the best. pic.twitter.com/8eEpkfeKNG
— Destiny Pitts (@desip33) January 16, 2020
“As this was my first discipline situation of my career at Minnesota, I was blindsided and shocked by the suspension.” Pitts wrote on Twitter. “As a result, I have taken the past few days to reevaluate… I have decided to enter the Transfer Portal.”
In the post, Pitts emphasized how thankful she was for her teammates, coaches and fans.
Pitts is a 3-point markswoman, leading the team with a 16 points per game average in her junior year. The Gophers currently have an 11-5 record, but they’ve lost 4 straight games.
