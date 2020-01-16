Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says they are in the midst of a death investigation on Highway 169 in Shakopee.
When WCCO’s news helicopter flew over the scene late Thursday afternoon, it appeared that the investigation was focused on the median, located between Canterbury Park and Highway 13.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says lanes will be blocked for the next several hours at the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
