



Minnesotans woke up Thursday to a blast of arctic air, the first of a one-two punch of winter weather hitting the state heading into the weekend. The second blow will be a winter storm Friday that threatens to blanket much of the state in more than six inches of fresh snow.

Frigid Cold

The National Weather Service issued Thursday morning a wind chill advisory for nearly all of Minnesota. Air temperatures across the state were subzero in the early morning hours, with wind chill values close to 30 below in the Twin Cities.

It’s cold out there this morning! Here’s a look at the coldest wind chills across the area of 6 AM, widespread wind chills of -25°F to -35°F will continue into mid-morning. Temperatures “warm” into the single digits this afternoon.#mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/sLbjnjrXgD — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 16, 2020

Conditions were even colder in the northern Minnesota, where a wind chill warning was in effect.

In the warning area, air temperatures were colder than 20 degrees below zero, with wind chill making it feel like 40 below. In such cold, frostbite can affect exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The cold is expected to last all day Thursday, with highs only creeping into the single digits in the afternoon.

Winter Storm

When the wind chill watches and warnings expire, all of Minnesota will be under a winter storm watch, which will likely be upgraded sometime Thurdsay to a winter storm warning.

Forecasters say a significant winter storm is tracking toward the state, threatening to dump heavy snow across Minnesota.

Depending on where the heaviest snow bands set up, communities in the central part of the state, including the Twin Cities metro area, could see up to 10 inches of snow. Totals up of 10 inches or greater are also possible along the North Shore.

Other areas of the state, such the Interstate 90 corridor in southern Minnesota and the northwestern corner of Minnesota, could see anywhere from 4 to 9 inches of snow. Blizzard conditions are also possible in open areas.

Timing

Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says the storm is expected to hit after the Friday morning commute, pushing into the state from the southwest in the late morning hours.

The storm looks to arrive in the Twin Cities in the early afternoon. Expect heavy snow to fall during the evening commute. If possible, consider leaving work early before roads become caked with snow.

The storm is expected to swirl over the state deep into the overnight hours, with strong wind gusts making blowing snow a concern. The storm should be out of Minnesota by Saturday afternoon.

Travel

Weather officials are advising drivers to think ahead and plan for hazardous road conditions. The snow is expected to make roads slick and reduce visibility. Gusty winds may also bring down tree branches.

Those flying Friday are encouraged to check their flight statuses frequently.

Delta Air Lines is offering a travel waiver for travelers flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Click here to learn more.

Due to forecasted winter weather in the Midwest, we’ve issued a travel waiver for January 17, 2020. View more info here: https://t.co/mccsZnyzxP https://t.co/Vbz9oLwzO3 — Delta (@Delta) January 15, 2020

More Cold

While Friday’s high temperatures look to be slightly above average (in the mid-20s), Saturday will bring another blast of cold air that will linger into the early part of the workweek. Subzero lows are expected both Sunday and Monday.

However, the cold snap won’t last too long. Temperatures look to rebound to average by mid-week.