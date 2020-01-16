MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re going to go to battle against Jack Frost, you better come prepared.

Right now, 800 Minnesota Department of Transportation snowplows are gassed up and ready for a long weekend of heavy snow and high winds.

“We are a little worried about some blowing snow, visibility issues and having anything blow back on to the highway and create additional slick spots after we have gone through with our plows,” MnDOT Public Affairs spokesperson Anne Meyer said.

In order to help tame the blowing snow, crews are building temporary snow fences near highways in parts of the state.

MnDOT crews building a "snow" fence in preparation for the snow and winds forecast for Friday/Saturday.

This shot taken on Hwy 15 north of Lafayette today. pic.twitter.com/zowS4fyD62 — MnDOT District 7 (@mndotscentral) January 16, 2020

Still, driving pretty much anywhere will be tricky.

“Initially, this is going to come down as some pretty heavy snow. We know that compaction might be an issue when the snow is falling simply because our snow plows really can’t keep up with the rate that we are looking at,” Meyer said.

Over in Anoka County, plow drivers have been working all day long ahead of the snow.

“It’s pretty much the biggest storm we’ve had so far this year,” Anoka County Highway Maintenance Superintendent Jim Plemon said. “We have three trucks out today anti-icing all of our roads bridges and hazards.”

This year, you might notice something different on their orange trucks. They have swapped out yellow for blue fog lights, which allows drivers to see better in blowing snow and windy conditions.

MnDOT plows did pre-treat some ramps, bridges and trouble spots ahead of Friday’s anticipated storm.