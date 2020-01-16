MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Vikings cornerback Mike Hughes, the former 30th overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, has suffered a broken neck vertebra, according to multiple reports.
“He should be good to go. I mean, it will heal,” head coach Mike Zimmer said when discussing the status of his defensive back in an end of year news conference on Monday.
Coach Zimmer expects Hughes to be ready to train in the Vikings’ offseason program this spring, according to the Star Tribune.
Hughes played in 14 games last year, starting three, and notching an interception. He also returned 14 kickoffs for a total of 104 years, however, he has a history of injuries.
He tore his left ACL during his rookie season, prematurely ending his rookie campaign after just six games.
You must log in to post a comment.