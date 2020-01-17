MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Fair’s board plans to meet this weekend to discuss a proposal to install metal detectors at the fair’s entrances.
The fair’s board plans to meet at the annual joint conventions of the Minnesota State Agricultural Society, Minnesota Federation of County Fairs and Midwest Showmen’s Association.
The convention offers workshops, speakers, a trade show and meetings to share information among the organizations.
Jerry Hammer, State Fair general manager, said in a statement, “As part of our continued safety and security evaluations, there is a proposal in the budget to make changes at entrance gates to accommodate fair-time metal detectors.”
“We have looked at adding metal detectors as part of our safety program for a while now, as we believe this is the next step in maintaining a safe and secure environment,” Hammer said.
Any decisions made this weekend will be shared by Monday, Jan. 20.
