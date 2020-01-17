CLOSINGS & DELAYMany schools have announced closings for Friday. Check here.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stretch of eastbound Interstate 94 was closed  Friday due to a semi truck crash and fire.

The incident was reported in St. Croix County, near County Road B at the interchange with Highway 128.

Investigators said that both eastbound lanes were closed.

Cleanup efforts were continuing as of noon Friday.

The good news was that no one was reported injured in the incident, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

