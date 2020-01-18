Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Snow plows have been taken off of the road in southeastern Minnesota Saturday afternoon, as officials cited dangerous conditions on the roads.
As of 1:00 p.m., a no travel advisory was issued in the Dodge County area.
Driving conditions became extremely dangerous due to the high wind speeds and blowing snow.
“All of our roadways are icing over, including Highway 14 and Highway 56,” said an official.
There are also two semi-trucks, and another vehicle, in the ditch along Highway 56. Emergency first responders are currently attending to these crashes.
Officials are advising residents to stay off of the roads if able to, until conditions improve.
