MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old woman was seriously injured in a crash Friday evening, amid snowy and icy conditions.
According to authorities, the crash happened on southbound Interstate 35E near the Highway 52 ramp in St. Paul.
The driver, who was in a Hyundai Sonata, hit the impact attenuator head-on at the ramp at about 9:30 p.m.
The driver in the crash was not seriously injured, but his passenger was taken to Regions Hospital with injuries deemed life-threatening. She was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.
Alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.
