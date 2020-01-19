MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 15th annual Hockey Day Minnesota will take place at Blakeslee Stadium in Mankato in 2021, the Minnesota Wild announced Saturday.
The statewide hockey celebration features high school hockey games, a college hockey game and a Minnesota Wild game.
“We are thrilled for Mankato to host Hockey Day Minnesota 2021,” said Minnesota Wild President Matt Majka. “With passion for all levels of hockey in the city, including their Division 1 men’s and women’s hockey teams at Minnesota State University, Mankato, we believe the community has demonstrated tremendous enthusiasm and commitment for hosting a great celebration at next year’s Hockey Day Minnesota.”
The announcement was made Saturday following the Ohio State vs. University of Minnesota women’s hockey game at Parade Stadium.
The date, matchups and the official schedule for the 2021 event will be announced at a later date.
