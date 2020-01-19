Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dozens of volunteers headed to a Twin Cities kitchen ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
Volunteers baked at Calvary Lutheran Church in Golden Valley and made 91 sweet potato pies because Martin Luther King Jr. would have turned 91 years old this year.
The pies were made for Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday day of service on Sunday at Brookview Community Center.
“People get together in small circles for circle dialogue to have difficult conversations about race, but then they also decide between them where our pies will go,” says Katie Towle, community educator.
This year’s theme is – honoring courageous woman – the pies will be given to women undergoing transition.
