MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A teenager is recovering after falling about 30 feet off a cliff at Interstate State Park in Taylors Falls.
The Chisago County Sheriff says someone called 911 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, saying 19-year-old Luke Zajac fell off a rock cliff and was unresponsive.
Deputies say they used the 911 call coordinates and their squad sirens to help locate the caller.
And after climbing down extreme terrain, they found Zajac.
First responders did what they could at the scene, before Zajac was flown to a nearby hospital.
Zajac’s condition is unknown.
