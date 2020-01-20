MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After five days of picketing, a tentative agreement appears to have been reached between union plow drivers and St. Louis County.
Teamsters Local 320 recording secretary Erik Skoog posted on social media early Monday morning, saying that an agreement “both parties can be proud of” was reached after 15 hours of mediation.
The 170 plow drivers went on strike last Wednesday ahead of a weekend snowstorm that threatened to dump several inches of snow on the northeastern Minnesota county.
On Sunday, the two sides met at 11 a.m. and mediated until nearly 4 a.m. Monday. Key issues were drivers’ concerns over healthcare, paid time off and the ability to bid their own routes.
St. Louis County is the state’s largest by size, with more than 3,000 miles of roadway to be plowed.
