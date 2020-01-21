Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 15-year-old St. Paul native has joined the Minnesota United Football Club. He’s the first homegrown player to sign with the team.
Fred Emmings joins the team just in time for the start of the season. The United held their first full practice on Monday.
“I’ve been working hard and this is a goal of mine, but I don’t think anyone expected it to happen this early,” Emmings told the media.
Currently in his sophomore year of high school, Emmings will turn 16 in February. It’s not yet known how he will contribute to the team in 2020.
Emmings has a dual Luxembourg and United States of America citizenship, and he’s played in Germany on the U16 Luxembourg national team.
