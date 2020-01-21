MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northwestern Wisconsin say two people have been arrested in connection to damage to snowmobile signs that cost thousands of dollars.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says criminal damage to signs was reported on Jan. 19 along the snowmobile corridors of 20 and 33 in the Townships of Spring Brook and Rock Creek.
A reward was offered by local snowmobile clubs and local businesses and tips were received from the public two days later, the sheriff’s office said.
Two male suspects were identified by authorities as being responsible for the damage and admitted to their involvement.
The sheriff’s office says the damage to the signs, along with other property, is estimated at around $2,000.
The sheriff’s office will be requesting formal charges from the attorney’s office.
