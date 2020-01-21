Comments
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The mayor of Eagan is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a snowbank with a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit.
Mike Maguire was arrested near his home Jan. 11 after police responded to a report of an SUV stuck in a snowbank.
A criminal complaint says a responding officer smelled alcohol and noticed Maguire had slow slurred speech and bloodshot and glassy eyes.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the complaint says Maguire was staggering and needed assistance walking. A breath test showed a blood alcohol contents of 0.19%.
He was booked into Dakota County jail.
Maguire has reportedly hired an attorney, James Blumberg, who said neither he nor the mayor would comment on the charges.
