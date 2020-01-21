



— Students at a St. Paul high school reached their own verdict on impeachment Tuesday.

Students at Como Park High School were presented the articles of impeachment and arguments for both sides before casting their votes.

READ MORE: Senate Impeachment Proceedings Set To Begin As Rules Come Into Focus

“By the time we’re done, you’re going to vote on the two articles of impeachment,” Hamline University Political Science Professor David Schultz said.

Senior student Chiamaka Chijioke says it’s been an exciting experience.

“I’ve only read about, like, impeachment in history books, but I didn’t feel like I would ever live through an impeachment or trial,” Chijioke said. “So it’s like I’m actually living it, which is like, ‘Wow, I’m part of history,’ and that’s really cool.”

Senior Anderson Xiong says popular culture is his only frame of reference for impeachment.

“I know the general idea of what an impeachment is because I’ve seen shows like “Madam Secretary” and stuff, so I get the basic gist of it,” Xiong said. “It’s chaotic, like politically speaking, and I guess on some levels socially, too.”

Like Senators, the students asked questions, and weighed the arguments.

READ MORE: 4 Things You Need To Know About The Impeachment Trial

“I think they’re like the rest of the American public. They’re getting overwhelmed with a lot of this stuff, and how do you actually sort it out,” Schultz said.

On Article One, abuse of power, the vote was 17 yes, two no, and three undecided votes.

On Article Two, obstruction of congress, 14 were undecided, and eight voted in favor.

“They were engaged and they were interested in talking about this,” Schultz said.

It took this class an hour or so to vote. It will take our Senators two to four weeks or so.

READ MORE: Reality Check – How Much Do Voters Really Care About Impeachment?