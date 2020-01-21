CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesotan is crediting the Minnesota Wild’s Matt Dumba for coming to the assistance of a man whose car had run out of gas Monday night.

According to Nicholas Swanson’s post on Facebook, after a Monday night game Dumba stopped to help a man whose car was stalled in the middle of the road.

“The car wasn’t running, no lights were on, and a small gas tank was hanging out of the side of it,” Swanson wrote online.

Dumba went to a nearby gas station to purchase a can of gas, before returning to the car, where the driver’s wife and child were inside.

Swanson stopped to help as well, and together they jump-started the man’s vehicle.

It was just 4 degrees outside on that night, hours after the Wild had lost a home game to the Florida Panthers.

Swanson wrote on Facebook that Dumba did not want recognition for his act of kindness.

