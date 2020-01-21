Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nickelback is returning to the Twin Cities this summer.
The Xcel Energy Center announced Tuesday that the rock band will bring their All The Right Reasons summer tour to St. Paul on Aug. 6 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their Diamond-Certified album.
The band, known for massive hits like, “Photograph,” “Rockstar,” “If Everyone Cared” and more, will be joined by special guest Stone Temple Pilots.
Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10:00 a.m. through TicketMaster.
