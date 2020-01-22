Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are injured after a vehicle crashed into a Golden Valley car wash Wednesday afternoon.
It happened just before 1 p.m. at WaterWerks Car Wash on the 900 block of Louisiana Avenue, according to Golden Valley police.
The two victims are employees at the business. They were brought to North Memorial Health hospital. Their condition have not been released.
The condition of the driver has also not been released. It is not clear what led up to the crash, or if the driver has been taken into custody.
