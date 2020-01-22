MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WCCO) — The Minnesota Supreme Court has upheld the City of Minneapolis’ authority to impose a minimum wage that’s higher than the state’s.
The ruling follows three years of legal fighting over the $15 minimum wage.
“The battle over our minimum wage ordinance is over,” Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey said. “Today’s ruling affirms the right to a living wage for thousands of workers and cements Minneapolis’ status as a city willing to fight for inclusive economic policies.”
Frey’s office said he has increased funding for enforcement of the minimum wage ordinance.
The manufacturing and supplies company, Graco Inc., sued in 2017 to try to block the $15 wage from taking effect. Graco argued it would create a patchwork of compensation standards because of the state’s $10 an hour minimum wage for large businesses.
Minneapolis was the first Midwestern city to adopt a $15 per hour minimum wage, which will be phased in gradually until it peaks in 2024.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.