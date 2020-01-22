MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans appear to be having a hard time adjusting to the hands-free law.
State officials say they’re seeing too many people on the phone while driving.
The Minnesota hands-free law went into effect on Aug. 1.
The Department of Public Safety says 9,727 drivers have been cited for violating the law in the five months since it started being enforced.
That’s why a new advertising campaign is underway to remind people to keep their hands on the wheel.
“We just need more Minnesota drivers to make that decision to park the phone,” said Mike Hanson, the director of the Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.
Drivers who have been stopped say they know about the new law, but they are having a hard time breaking the habit.
The new “Park the Phone” campaign will run through Feb. 16.
