MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)– Hopewell Music School needed to raise $50,000 by midnight Tuesday to stay open, and they succeeded.
Hopewell is one of the only music schools in north Minneapolis, most schools in the community have no music programs.
The school asked for help after a change in leadership and a hard look at its finances a couple months ago.
With the help from the community, Hopewell will continue to keep its doors open.
