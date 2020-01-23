Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died early Thursday morning following a stabbing on a Twin Cities light rail train.
The Metro Transit Police Department says the stabbing happened around 1 a.m. on a blue line train near the 28th Avenue Station in Bloomington.
Investigators believe an argument between two men on the train became physical, with one man pulling out a knife and stabbing the other.
Emergency crews brought the stabbing victim to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died. The other man was arrested without incident.
Metro Transit police say surveillance video captured at least part of the violence.
