MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Edina say a juvenile student has been injured while waiting for a school bus in a hit-and-run incident Thursday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the incident around 8:10 a.m. on France and Halifax avenues. Police say the student was waiting for the school bus when the car went around the bus at a high rate of speed, through the bike lane, and struck the student.

The hit-and-run suspect then fled the scene.

The student has been taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police say the vehicle has only been described as a black sedan. Police say the school bus’ stop arm was out at the time of the incident.

The bus was heading to Edina High School.

The incident caused France Avenue to close. West 62nd Street and 60th Street are also closed in both directions.

Police are asking anyone who may know something, or have seen a black sedan with damage on it, to report it.

Police will be reviewing school bus footage. The scene is active.

This story is developing, so check back for more.