MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are multiple reports Thursday that the Minnesota Vikings have chosen Gary Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator.
The #Vikings are turning to a familiar face for their new OC: Gary Kubiak, who has been an assistant head coach and offensive advisor, is taking over as the offensive coordinator, sources say. His impact was felt quickly in Minnesota and now he sticks around.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2020
Kubiak previously worked as an assistant head coach and offensive adviser for the Vikings since 2019. He also has extensive experience as a head coach in the NFL, coaching the Houston Texans from 2006 to 2013, and the Broncos from 2015 to 2017.
Recently Kubiak was considered for the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator job. Those talks reportedly fell through because the sides had differing philosophies.
The job will come with some pressure. The Vikings have the tools to succeed, but they struggled offensively at times last year. The team finished the 2019 season with a 10-6 record.
Kubiak replaces Kevin Stefanski, who left Minnesota this winter after securing a job as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns.
