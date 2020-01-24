Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person was arrested early Friday morning following a shooting in the north metro.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a call of shots fried around 12:30 a.m. near the Zanewood Creation Center, on the 7100 block of Zane Avenue North. Officers found several young people at the scene, who ran as officers approached.
Using a police dog, investigators located several young people, one adult and evidence of shots fired, police say.
One person was arrested in connection with the shooting. No injuries have been reported.
The shooting remains under investigation.
