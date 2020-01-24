CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jack Jablonski is fulfilling his dream of working in the NHL.

Jablonski posted on Twitter that he signed a deal with the Los Angeles Kings as a content coordinator.

Jablonski, 24, played hockey at Benilde-St. Margaret’s. He was paralyzed 8 years ago after being checked from behind.

He graduated from the University of Southern California last year.

