Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jack Jablonski is fulfilling his dream of working in the NHL.
He graduated from the University of Southern California last year.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jack Jablonski is fulfilling his dream of working in the NHL.
Jablonski posted on Twitter that he signed a deal with the Los Angeles Kings as a content coordinator.
I had always dreamed of signing an NHL contract. Unfortunately, that dream was taken away 8 yrs ago. Today, I’m proud to share that I’ve started a full time job with the @LAKings as a Content Coordinator & working in podcasting, radio and TV! Thank u to all who have helped me. pic.twitter.com/emurjY8zf4
— Jack Jablonski (@Jabs_13) January 23, 2020
Jablonski, 24, played hockey at Benilde-St. Margaret’s. He was paralyzed 8 years ago after being checked from behind.
He graduated from the University of Southern California last year.
You must log in to post a comment.