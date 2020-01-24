Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A father suffered significant injuries after getting into a snowmobile accident with his son Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, 35 year-old Jeffrey Gillespie and his 15 year-old son were snowmobiling approximately two miles north of Audobon. The father was out in front and hit a snow embankment and slowed down. His son then hit the same embankment, but his vision was obscured due to snow fog. He landed on top of his father and his snowmobile, causing injuries.
Jeffrey Gillespie was then transported to St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes. His current condition is unknown.
