MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 32-year-old Twin Cities man is charged with murder in the death of a man whose body was found in a north Minneapolis alley earlier this week.
Jeffrey McRaven is charged via summons with second-degree murder, according to court documents filed in Hennepin County. McRaven remains at large, and investigators say there’s reason to believe he’s fled, or plans to flee, the Twin Cities.
According to a criminal complaint, a witness told investigators that on Sunday night he was with McRaven and the victim, whom officials have identified as 40-year-old Lemandre Ingram.
The witness said he was leaving the vehicle the two were in on Penn Avenue North when he heard a gunshot, turned around and saw McRaven holding a gun. Police say surveillance video corroborates the witness’ story.
Early Monday morning, Ingram’s body was found in an alley on the 3500 block of 4th Street North, blocks away from where the witness said the shooting happened. Ingram had been shot in the back of the head.
Police say McRaven has a violent criminal history. If he’s convicted of the murder charge, he faces up to 40 years in prison.
